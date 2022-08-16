DeKalb CEO to announce 6.5% raises for cops, firefighters

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is set to announce Tuesday morning 6.5% raises for local police officers, a move he said will make them among the highest paid in the state among large jurisdictions.
Thurmond teased the plan nearly two months ago but had not yet released the specifics. The increase would be effective Oct. 1 and raise starting recruit salaries to $50,500. Officers who are already POST certified would start at $52,000.
The pay raises would also apply to existing sworn officers with the rank lieutenant and below.
DeKalb County firefighters would get the same 6.5% increase.
“Protecting the lives and well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority,” Thurmond said in a press release issued before his scheduled announcement during a county commission meeting.
“Our Keep DeKalb Safe plan focuses on retention, recruitment, hiring and violence interruption.”
Officials have said the DeKalb County Police Department is at least 150 officers short of its ideal staffing. Thurmond said the county will hire EPIC Consulting Group LLC to lead with an “aggressive national recruiting effort.”
The press release said the $2.4 million required to fund the salary increases for the remainder of the year would come from existing budgets. Specifics were not immediately provided.
