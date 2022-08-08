DeKalb’s largest city weighs marijuana decriminalization

Turner is listed as the ordinance’s sponsor, but he gave the credit to a constituent, Terry Fye, who initially raised the issue during a public comment period.

The councilman said he didn’t expect the matter to become a priority, but the city’s legal team quickly determined it would be “fairly simple” to draft legislation mirroring what several other local cities had already adopted.

The nearby city of Clarkston put a similar ordinance in place in 2016. Other DeKalb County cities to decriminalize marijuana possession include Chamblee and Doraville.

Atlanta and South Fulton are also among the 13 Georgia jurisdictions with such ordinances in place. Athens joined the club just last week.

Turner said fellow Stonecrest councilmembers have not raised any objections to the proposal. It could be voted on as soon as the council’s Aug. 22 meeting.