BreakingNews
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced
ajc logo
X

DeKalb’s largest city weighs marijuana decriminalization

Stonecrest City Hall

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Combined ShapeCaption
Stonecrest City Hall

Credit: City of Stonecrest

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
About 90% of Stonecrest residents are Black

Officials in Stonecrest — DeKalb County’s most populous and most predominantly Black city — could soon decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The new ordinance put forth last month by Councilman George Turner would eliminate jail time for anyone caught with less than an ounce of pot. The offense would instead be punishable by a fine of up to $100.

About 90% of Stonecrest’s nearly 60,000 residents are Black. The City Council resolution accompanying the proposed ordinance says that the enforcement of marijuana laws has historically “been inequitable and has fallen disproportionately on certain subsets of the population” and the council “desires to facilitate equity in the administration of criminal justice.”

It also says that marijuana-related criminal convictions present “employment obstacles which marginalize broad swaths of the population.”

ExploreEx-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case

Turner is listed as the ordinance’s sponsor, but he gave the credit to a constituent, Terry Fye, who initially raised the issue during a public comment period.

The councilman said he didn’t expect the matter to become a priority, but the city’s legal team quickly determined it would be “fairly simple” to draft legislation mirroring what several other local cities had already adopted.

The nearby city of Clarkston put a similar ordinance in place in 2016. Other DeKalb County cities to decriminalize marijuana possession include Chamblee and Doraville.

Atlanta and South Fulton are also among the 13 Georgia jurisdictions with such ordinances in place. Athens joined the club just last week.

Turner said fellow Stonecrest councilmembers have not raised any objections to the proposal. It could be voted on as soon as the council’s Aug. 22 meeting.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 14h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
1h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
48m ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
2h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
1h ago
The Latest
Musical comedy opens in Tucker Aug. 12-27
Avondale Estates hosts August events
Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial postponed yet again
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
7h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top