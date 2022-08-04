Athens decriminalizes marijuana

Commissioners, in a video of the meeting posted on YouTube, made similar statements before approving the decriminalization measure.

Commissioner Ovita Thornton said marijuana is a gateway drug and the city-county ordinance does not prevent Georgia State Patrol or University of Georgia police from charging individuals under state law.

Commissioner Russell Edwards, who introduced the legislation, said it was a “great first step” for Athens and a “small step” in getting Georgia to where other states are on the issue.

Commissioner Mariah Parker said “the victims of the war on drugs are owed reparations” and that the inability to lower the fine to $1 is an example of how the “prison-industrial complex needs crime to sustain itself.”

The measure passed with an 8-1 vote and a smattering of applause from the audience.

Where marijuana is decriminalized in Georgia

Athens: $35

Atlanta: $75 fine

Chamblee: $75

Clarkston: $75 fine

Doraville: $75

Forest Park: $75

Fulton County: $75

Kingland: $150

Macon-Bibb County: $75

Savannah: $150 fine

South Fulton: $150

Tybee Island: $150

Statesboro: $500

Watch the meeting