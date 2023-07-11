DeKalb Youth Commission seeks teen applicants

BreakingNews
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
32 minutes ago
The DeKalb County Human Services Department Office of Youth Services is accepting applications for the DeKalb County Youth Commission.

The Youth Commission is a leadership program open to students in grades 10 through 12 who attend high school in DeKalb County.

Program participants will learn the roles of county government, take part in civic and community activities and serve as a voice for DeKalb youth regarding current issues.

The DeKalb Youth Commission program is held annually from September to May.

Selection for the program includes a competitive process that requires students to submit a completed application along with an essay and a referral from a community member, school administrator, teacher, counselor or civic leader.

Newly selected applicants will be notified in August of their acceptance into the program and may maintain membership in the Youth Commission until they graduate from high school.

To learn more about this leadership program, contact Youth Services Coordinator Kristen Wimberly by email at kwimberly@dekalbcountyga.gov.

To apply by Aug. 17, visit bit.ly/DeKalbYC23.

Carolyn Cunningham
