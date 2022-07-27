DeKalb welcomes senior center, fire station

New construction is underway or just completed by DeKalb County government but also demolitions.
Among them are the:
- opening of the East DeKalb Senior Center.
- construction of Fire Station 7. This state-of-the-art project is the first vertical one funded by the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Learn more about SPLOST at DeKalbSPLOST.com.
Thurmond said recently on Facebook that 588 demolitions of residential units have occurred since 2017, with complaints to DeKalb code enforcement going back 14 years.
The most recent demolition took place on July 15 at Walden Pond Condos, 2852 Shell Bark Road, Decatur.
Information: facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGA, dekalbcountyga.gov
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest