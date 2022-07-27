BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer testifies before Congress
DeKalb welcomes senior center, fire station

Recently, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond - along with Commissioners Robert Patrick, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson - celebrated the grand opening of the East DeKalb Senior Center. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

New construction is underway or just completed by DeKalb County government but also demolitions.

Among them are the:

  • opening of the East DeKalb Senior Center.
  • construction of Fire Station 7. This state-of-the-art project is the first vertical one funded by the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Learn more about SPLOST at DeKalbSPLOST.com.

Thurmond said recently on Facebook that 588 demolitions of residential units have occurred since 2017, with complaints to DeKalb code enforcement going back 14 years.

The most recent demolition took place on July 15 at Walden Pond Condos, 2852 Shell Bark Road, Decatur.

Information: facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGA, dekalbcountyga.gov

Carolyn Cunningham
