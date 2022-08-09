ajc logo
X

DeKalb vows to help residents facing ouster from apartment complex

Shalonda holds a “we won’t go,, we will fight back” sign alongside her nieces and nephews as tenants of Forest at Columbia Apartments demand to speak to a commissioner inside of the DeKalb Government Building on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Shalonda holds a “we won’t go,, we will fight back” sign alongside her nieces and nephews as tenants of Forest at Columbia Apartments demand to speak to a commissioner inside of the DeKalb Government Building on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Tenants of Forest at Columbia say they’re being wrongfully evicted

DeKalb County officials have vowed to help residents who say the new owner of their apartment complex is wrongfully evicting them en masse.

The specifics weren’t entirely clear, but DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson said there was money available to help tenants at the Forest at Columbia apartments. And Allen Mitchell, the director of the county’s community development department, said the goal was to keep renters in their homes while the complex underwent planned renovations.

Mitchell said he was meeting with the complex’s owner Tuesday afternoon.

“We have an initiative across all departments in the county to be able to come together to help these citizens that greatly need help,” Mitchell said during a virtual meeting of the county commission.

ExploreCollapsed DeKalb sewer main spilled 5.5 million gallons into river
ExploreDeKalb's largest city weighs marijuana decriminalization

Several residents of Forest at Columbia rallied outside the DeKalb County government building late last month, saying that Meridian Management Group had given them just two months’ notice to vacate the premises. The complex — located off Columbia Drive, just west of the I-285/1-20 interchange — has had its issues with code enforcement and crime but, residents said, is one of the few affordable options left in the county.

Putting some 110 families out with such short notice, in order to make improvements they won’t benefit from, is unconscionable, they said. The given deadline was Aug. 31.

Less than a week after last month’s rally, residents and members of a group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation surprised Johnson at an unrelated community event to demand help from the commissioner.

ExploreAJC investigation: Dangerous dwellings

In an unusual moment during Tuesday’s commission meeting, Forest at Columbia resident Sydney Clark was invited to speak. She apologized to Johnson for “acting in such a nasty manner” at that event and blamed the Party for Socialism and Liberation for “misleading” residents.

“The county is here to help,” Johnson said. “We have the resources, it just takes time.”

Commissioner Ted Terry, who had earlier balked at the impromptu discussion of the issue, called Clark’s appearance at the meeting a “political apology tour” but said he would “make a motion right now to put some money into an account” to help her and other Forest at Columbia residents.

After a brief but tense back and forth about civility, Commissioner Robert Patrick, the board’s presiding officer, ordered the county IT director to mute Terry.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta school board votes to open new Midtown elementary school14h ago
Q&A: What to know about monkeypox symptoms and how it spreads
6h ago
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson seeks to protect artists’ lyrics from prosecutors
4h ago
404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason
17h ago
404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason
17h ago
Cubs to cut ex-Brave Heyward after the season
4h ago
The Latest
Collapsed DeKalb sewer main spilled 5.5 million gallons into river
6h ago
DeKalb’s largest city weighs marijuana decriminalization
23h ago
Musical comedy opens in Tucker Aug. 12-27
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top