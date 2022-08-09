DeKalb vows to help residents facing ouster from apartment complex

Putting some 110 families out with such short notice, in order to make improvements they won’t benefit from, is unconscionable, they said. The given deadline was Aug. 31.

Less than a week after last month’s rally, residents and members of a group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation surprised Johnson at an unrelated community event to demand help from the commissioner.

In an unusual moment during Tuesday’s commission meeting, Forest at Columbia resident Sydney Clark was invited to speak. She apologized to Johnson for “acting in such a nasty manner” at that event and blamed the Party for Socialism and Liberation for “misleading” residents.

“The county is here to help,” Johnson said. “We have the resources, it just takes time.”

Commissioner Ted Terry, who had earlier balked at the impromptu discussion of the issue, called Clark’s appearance at the meeting a “political apology tour” but said he would “make a motion right now to put some money into an account” to help her and other Forest at Columbia residents.

After a brief but tense back and forth about civility, Commissioner Robert Patrick, the board’s presiding officer, ordered the county IT director to mute Terry.