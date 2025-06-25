This victory happened without the help of the Georgia government but through the will of the people who had strong financial backing. Thank you to all who helped.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Leaders set tone for public reactions

Politcally Georgia columnist Patricia Murphy was right in her recent opinion “Violence begs question: How did we get here?” But she stopped short of identifying some of the mitigating sources.

When home addresses for our Supreme Court justices are made public and picketing in front of their homes is encouraged, when congressional leaders urge the public to get in the faces of the other party and when elected officials intentionally confront ICE officials, it sets a tone for violent behavior.

The correction for violent behavior should start with leadership.

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO, GA

Violence is result of dictator’s playbook

In reference to Patricia Murphy’s insightful and probing article (AJC, June 20, 2025) titled: “Violence begs the question: How did we get here?” — there is no clear answer.

I suggest there is one clue to understanding: a strictly factual, historical perspective. First, there is the dictators’ playbook: Create enemies, meaning anybody who stands in your way or is critical of you.

Second, make them scapegoats for anything that goes wrong on your watch, never mind the truth.

Third, pump your fists in the air and shout, “Fight, fight, fight!” Repeat often.

Last, promise to fix whatever is broken, with a guarantee of pardon for whatever is done in your name. Then, sit back and enjoy the show. Examples range from ancient Rome to Ivan the Terrible, Stalin, Hitler, Putin and Kim Jong Un. After the damage is done, leave office claiming that none of it is your fault.

At this point, I am reminded of the well-known Prayer of St. Francis, the one that begins: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love. … ” The prayer of the great Christian and Bible salesman, St. Donald, runs exactly the opposite, doesn’t it? But hate devours itself; it makes no one happy and cannot endure. Love can.

Thank you, Ms. Murphy, for raising the question we will all have to answer.

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN