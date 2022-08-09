Collapsed DeKalb sewer main spilled 5.5 million gallons into river

Since taking office in 2017, county CEO Michael Thurmond has made the sewer system a priority, efforts that have included the renegotiation of an existing consent decree with state and federal environmental regulators. The new, more aggressive plan mandates that DeKalb spend more than $1 billion to repair and replace infrastructure in order to drastically reduce sewer spills by December 2027.

Many related projects are currently underway or have already been completed. But there’s still plenty of work to be done.

While massive, the recent sewer main break was believed to be just the third largest spill in DeKalb since the start of 2020.

During that time period, spills of 9.2 million and 6.9 million gallons are among the half dozen or so million-plus gallon incidents reported at a single site near Meadow Creek Path in Lithonia.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division deems any spill over 10,000 gallons to be “major.”

County documents said the Bouldercrest Road spill was stopped using a bypass pump about nine hours after it was first discovered. The status of more permanent repairs was unclear.