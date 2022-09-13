DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance

For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance.
Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that residents in need could once again apply for help from the county’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program, which is funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds and meant to prevent evictions. DeKalb has distributed nearly $53 million and help about 4,900 families through the program but had not taken any new applications since February.
Even after a fresh influx of $25 million arrived in June, the county was working through a backlog of existing requests.
For more information or to apply for help, visit dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp or call 404-371-3201.
Residents can also apply for help through the state’s rental assistance program by visiting georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or calling 833-827-7368.
