DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance

Officials announced Tuesday afternoon that residents in need could once again apply for help from the county’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program, which is funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds and meant to prevent evictions. DeKalb has distributed nearly $53 million and help about 4,900 families through the program but had not taken any new applications since February.

Even after a fresh influx of $25 million arrived in June, the county was working through a backlog of existing requests.