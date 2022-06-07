DeKalb gets another $25M for local rental assistance

To date, the TLAC program has given out about $42 million in assistance, helping more than 4,300 residents avoid eviction and address outstanding utility bills. Some of the money has also been distributed to local nonprofits who provide similar relief.

Williams said Tuesday there are still about 250 existing TLAC applicants, who will be given priority. But the third allotment of $25 million will allow the county to reopen applications to the public — possibly as soon as June 22.

The county commission is scheduled to vote on the item next week. More details will be released once that happens.