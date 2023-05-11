X

DeKalb Police launch private camera registry

Credit: DeKalb County

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

DeKalb residents and businesses are being asked to help keep the community safer by listing their private security cameras in a registry that has been put into effect by the DeKalb County Police Department.

The Connect DeKalb County Initiative gives private residents and business owners the ability to register their cameras in an online portal accessible only by DeKalb Police to set up a map of the location of private cameras.

Participation in the program allows the police to request permission to obtain video footage that may be related to an incident that has occurred.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit ConnectDeKalbCounty.org to learn more and to register their camera.

For more information, call 770-724-7435.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024 2h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts
32m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
28m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
28m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Caroline Aiken

Concert series returns on Mother’s Day to Avondale Estates
15h ago
First Latino Festival to be at Stone Mountain Park May 6-21
Monastery 5K at Arabia Mountain is on May 6
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
16h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top