DeKalb Police launch private camera registry

DeKalb residents and businesses are being asked to help keep the community safer by listing their private security cameras in a registry that has been put into effect by the DeKalb County Police Department.
The Connect DeKalb County Initiative gives private residents and business owners the ability to register their cameras in an online portal accessible only by DeKalb Police to set up a map of the location of private cameras.
Participation in the program allows the police to request permission to obtain video footage that may be related to an incident that has occurred.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit ConnectDeKalbCounty.org to learn more and to register their camera.
For more information, call 770-724-7435.
