DeKalb official to host ‘candid’ convo about heavy rail to Stonecrest

Few details about the discussion were included in a flyer announcing the event. But the conversation about extending transit into southern DeKalb has been revived over the last year or so and at times gotten heated.

Longtime commissioners like Mereda Davis Johnson and Larry Johnson have been resolute in their desire to bring heavy rail to the area, something that has been discussed since MARTA’s creation but never come to fruition. They say the time is now right, with an increased federal interest in infrastructure investment and a pair of Democratic senators that are partial to the deep blue county.