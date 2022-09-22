DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers

“Today is an amazing, extraordinary, historic day at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said.

Current jailers must be considered in “good standing” to qualify for the program, which is voluntary, officials said. And new hires will be eligible after their initial six-month probationary period.

Additional training will also be required.

“One of the biggest responsibilities that we have is the care, custody and control of the inmates that are incarcerated here at the jail,” Maddox said. “And we depend on [detention officers] to get here, to be here and to continue to move this agency forward.”

The sheriff’s office, like just about every other law enforcement agency across the state and the country, has struggled with hiring and retention in recent years. And Thursday’s announcement came about a month after former and current DeKalb employees filed a federal lawsuit accusing Maddox of “acting with deliberate indifference to endemic, well-known sexual harassment of female staff by inmates.”

The suit also highlighted safety issues like malfunctioning locks on cell doors.

Sheriff’s office leaders, who have also recently increased salaries and dropped their age requirement to 18, described the new vehicle program as an innovative way to attract and retain “the best of the best” to work in the jail.

The vehicles will be leased from Jim Ellis Automotive Group and costs could run about $500,000 per year, officials said. They said the program will be funded “from the operating budget and grants.”

The sheriff’s office budget was more than $83 million for 2022.

Detention Officer Patrick Alexander was the second participant surprised with a vehicle Thursday. Maddox said he and Coley were recommended by their supervisors.