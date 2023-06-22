X

DeKalb, local churches announce next food giveaway

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food — which includes fruits, vegetables, eggs and chicken hindquarters — to residents on Saturday. Residents can also pick up cookies, fruit juice boxes and cereal.

The distributions start at 9 a.m. on June 24 at the following locations:

  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker

Since 2020, DeKalb County has held monthly food distributions to help alleviate hunger. They’ve distributed more than 114,700 boxes so far, paid for with money from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Man to serve 15 years in death of woman pushed from Lamborghini in Atlanta1h ago

Credit: AP

Live updates | 8-hour time delay to report missing Titan raises questions
10m ago

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Tubman Museum honors achievements of Black Americans
46m ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta adds jobs; employers expand their hiring horizons
2h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta adds jobs; employers expand their hiring horizons
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stone Mountain Park

Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain Park is July 1-5
State survey on transportation ends July 17
$10.3M given to DeKalb for park improvements
Featured

Credit: TNS

Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top