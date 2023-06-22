DeKalb, local churches announce next food giveaway

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food — which includes fruits, vegetables, eggs and chicken hindquarters — to residents on Saturday. Residents can also pick up cookies, fruit juice boxes and cereal.
The distributions start at 9 a.m. on June 24 at the following locations:
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker
Since 2020, DeKalb County has held monthly food distributions to help alleviate hunger. They’ve distributed more than 114,700 boxes so far, paid for with money from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
