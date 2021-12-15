DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway this weekend, just ahead of Christmas.
The upcoming event will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at seven different locations throughout the community. A total of 4,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each box will include a 10-pound bag of chicken, plus a little bit of everything else, officials said: oranges, apples, collard greens, pecans, celery, snap beans, squash, zucchini, cabbage, sweet potatoes, onions, pears, a dozen eggs...
...and candy canes.
“We recognize that many families are still struggling to keep food on their table due to rising food costs,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County government is grateful to be able to help alleviate hunger this holiday season.”
Food will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest)
- Shy Temple CME Church (2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur)
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest)
- Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain)
- Rehoboth Baptist Church (2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker)
- The Covenant Church (1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur)
- Saint Phillip AME (240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta)
DeKalb County has used federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for monthly food distributions since May 2020. To date, it has provided boxes of food to nearly 57,000 families, officials said.
