DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

The upcoming event will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at seven different locations throughout the community. A total of 4,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each box will include a 10-pound bag of chicken, plus a little bit of everything else, officials said: oranges, apples, collard greens, pecans, celery, snap beans, squash, zucchini, cabbage, sweet potatoes, onions, pears, a dozen eggs...