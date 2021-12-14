ajc logo
X

DeKalb gets additional $14.8M for rental assistance

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is defending his handling of an internal audit of the watershed department
Caption
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is defending his handling of an internal audit of the watershed department

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago

DeKalb County has accepted another $14.8 million in federal rental assistance funds.

The new funding, provided through the second version of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, was approved Tuesday by DeKalb commissioners. The vote came shortly after the county exhausted the more than $21.6 million it originally received in rent and utility assistance funds.

“We are continuing to support our citizens who need support in maintaining safe, affordable housing,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said.

ExploreEvictions up as Georgia lags behind in rental assistance disbursement

Thurmond and county COO Zach Williams said Tuesday the new funding would go primarily to the existing Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, which they said has thus far helped more than 2,600 families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was not immediately clear if applications for the TLAC program would be reopened. The county paused new applications last month as the first batch of federal funding began to run out.

Officials said at the time that more than 5,700 applications remained outstanding.

For more information on DeKalb’s TLAC program, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp or call 404-371-3201.

Residents can also apply to a statewide rental assistance program by visiting www.georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or calling 833-827-7368.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Estep
Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tucker denies rental townhome project following resident outcry
3h ago
Stonecrest aquarium offers free admission to vaccinated visitors
7h ago
Vaccine demand holds steady in DeKalb despite omicron threat
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top