DeKalb announces another $25M in rental assistance

The county later got a second allocation of around $14 million.

It now appears to have nearly exhausted those funds too, with officials saying Wednesday that the TLAC program had spent a total of more than $30 million to help around 3,500 families.

While DeKalb and a handful of other large counties received rental assistance allocations directly from the federal government, the state of Georgia and its Department of Community Affairs got nearly $1 billion to help in the rest of the state.

Only about $84 million of that money had been distributed to renters as of last week. Another $7.4 million was listed as scheduled for distribution.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury authorized the state to reallocate about $80 million in its rental assistance funds to local governments that included Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry and Hall counties.

“It is important to get these funds distributed as quick as possible,” Nunn, the DCA commissioner, said in a news release. “In our larger metropolitan areas with high renter concentrations, it is also important that local programs like TLAC continue to operate effectively.”

Though applications have not been reopened, DeKalb residents can learn more about the county’s TLAC program by visiting dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp or calling 404-371-3201.

Those in need can currently apply for rental assistance through the state program, which is now open to all counties. Information on that program can be found by visiting georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or calling 833-827-7368.