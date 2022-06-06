DeKalb employee fired after complaining of sexual harassment to get $190K

The claims “were later investigated and substantiated by the county,” federal officials said.

Beckwith went on leave shortly thereafter and resigned that August.

The department’s director, meanwhile, reportedly contacted human resources to ask for information that would help him fire Brooks while her six-month post-hiring probationary period was still ongoing.

Director Clyde Stovall instead extended Brooks’ probation by three months, reportedly acting on advice from an assistant to the county’s chief operating officer.

In Oct. 2018, Brooks filed a charge of discrimination with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She was fired the next month, with no explanation given, officials said.

“This settlement agreement underscores that Title VII’s protections apply equally to probationary employees,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a news release. “The Civil Rights Division stands ready to vigorously enforce the law when employees who complain about sexual harassment are subject to retaliation.”