Losing DeKalb commission candidate endorses former opponent in runoff

Unofficial preliminary results posted shortly after the May 24 primary showed Orson leading the three-way race and seemingly headed to a runoff with Alexander. Michelle Long Spears was in third place.

Spears and her campaign, though, soon noticed she’d received zero election day votes in all but a few precincts. The secretary of state’s office then admitted that a series of voting machine programming errors had created an erroneous count.

DeKalb elections officials then conducted a three-day hand count of all ballots cast in the District 2 race.

That produced an altogether different outcome: Spears actually had the most votes and was headed to a runoff with Alexander. Orson was in third and out of luck.

After those results were certified last week, Orson said he would “request that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation intervene pursuant to the recent Georgia statute giving them the authority and obligation to investigation election irregularities.” But he said he wouldn’t be taking further legal recourse to challenge the results on his own behalf.

His endorsement of Alexander would seem to serve as confirmation of the latter.

“This is such a strange turn of events for Marshall and I appreciate how he is stepping up for the good of the community during an unprecedented time,” Alexander said. “I like and respect Marshall and plan to call on him for guidance and insight during the campaign and hopefully, when I take office. I am deeply grateful for his support.”

Alexander, a political newcomer, is a business and nonprofit consultant. According to her campaign website, she also “works with the Centers for Disease Control as part of the team working to reduce birth defects, and as part of the CDC’s Covid-19 Task Force.”

She has previously touted the support of Elizabeth Wilson, a DeKalb County icon who helped integrate Decatur schools and later served as the city’s first Black mayor.

Her opponent, Spears, is the founder of NP Voice, an “international social impact consulting firm.” A former member of the DeKalb County ethics board, she was endorsed by outgoing District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader shortly after qualifying.

Spears also boasts the support of current commissioners Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

The Alexander-Spears runoff is part of a Democratic primary, but with no Republican candidates on November’s general election, the winner will become DeKalb’s newest commissioner-elect.

Early voting will be held the week of June 13.