DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Elmyriachi, 1950 Hosea Williams Drive, Atlanta. 90/A

Enzo’s Pizza, 4437 Cowan Road, Tucker. 95/A

Toni’s Spicy Mama Hot Sauce, 8109 Mall Parkway, Lithonia. 100/A

Urban Pie, 2012 Hosea Williams Drive, Atlanta. 90/A

Waffle House, 4750 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur. 95/A

