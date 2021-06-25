ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

DeKalb County

El Patron Restaurant, 3160 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee. 74/C

I Luv Pho, 5145 Buford Highway, Doraville. 87/B

Tan-cha Milk Tea, 5677 Buford Highway, Doraville. 86/B

Waffle House, 4375 Tilly Mill Road, Doraville. 87/B

Zaxby’s, 3809 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur. 87/B

