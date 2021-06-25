DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
El Patron Restaurant, 3160 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee. 74/C
I Luv Pho, 5145 Buford Highway, Doraville. 87/B
Tan-cha Milk Tea, 5677 Buford Highway, Doraville. 86/B
Waffle House, 4375 Tilly Mill Road, Doraville. 87/B
Zaxby’s, 3809 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur. 87/B
