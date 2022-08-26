DeKalb charter review commission to hold first public hearing

The charter review commission, which was reassembled earlier this year after a more than two-year hiatus, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The meeting will be available to stream online but otherwise held in the Maloof Auditorium at the DeKalb County government complex, located at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The commission, chaired by former state Sen. Steve Henson, has accepted public comments at previous meetings, but next week’s gathering will be the first dedicated exclusively to hearing from residents.