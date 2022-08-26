ajc logo
X

DeKalb charter review commission to hold first public hearing

DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The panel charged with evaluating how DeKalb County’s local government serves residents — and potentially recommending significant changes to its structure — will hold its first public hearing next week.

The charter review commission, which was reassembled earlier this year after a more than two-year hiatus, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The meeting will be available to stream online but otherwise held in the Maloof Auditorium at the DeKalb County government complex, located at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The commission, chaired by former state Sen. Steve Henson, has accepted public comments at previous meetings, but next week’s gathering will be the first dedicated exclusively to hearing from residents.

ExploreDeKalb CEO announces 6.5% raise for cops, firefighters

The executive order creating the panel requires that at least one public hearing be held in each county commission district.

The charter review commission is, among other things, charged with evaluating the county government and its organizational act to “ensure that it is representative of all citizens” and “responsive to the needs and demands of citizens.” That could include everything up to evaluating the county’s CEO position and the structure of the Board of Commissioners.

As currently written, the commission is expected to deliver its recommendations by the end of the year. But that deadline is likely to be extended.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing21h ago
Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock
6h ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
12h ago
ICE detainees say they were forced into labor in Ga., file lawsuit
1h ago
ICE detainees say they were forced into labor in Ga., file lawsuit
1h ago
Rory McIlroy is golf’s most interesting man – both on and off course
11h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett officially secures Lake Lanier water rights
17h ago
Family of woman killed in fiery DeKalb plane crash settles with pilot’s estate
17h ago
DeKalb hosting another big food giveaway this weekend
21h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top