CEO makes long-awaited appointment to DeKalb charter review commission

DeKalb’s is the only local government in Georgia with a CEO, an elected leader with significant administrative powers. The effectiveness of the position currently held by Thurmond will be one focus of the charter review commission.

The panel could also examine the structure of the county’s Board of Commissioners, which has recently become a contentious topic. The county commission — which has legislative powers and handles zoning and land use issues, among other things — has five district representatives plus a pair of “super district” commissioners.

Each of those commissioners represents half of the county. It’s believed to be the only such arrangement in the state.

In recent weeks, State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, has used once-a-decade redistricting discussions to push for the elimination super districts. He has proposed that they and the county’s five other districts be redrawn to create seven smaller districts.

Such a change would require a public referendum. And while one opinion from the General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Counsel suggested that such a vote could not be held this year, Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he received another saying he could move forward with a referendum if changes aren’t effective until 2023.

Some county commissioners and community advocates have said such a dramatic change would be better suited for consideration by the charter review commission.

The next meeting for that commission and its new chairman is scheduled for March 21.