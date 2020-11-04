Decatur schools limit 2020-21 basketball season to just varsity competition

Rodney Thomas, the district’s Athletics and Activities Director, told the AJC that boys and girls basketball, which begin practice Monday (Nov. 2) will only compete on the varsity level. All junior varsity, ninth grade and middle school hoops are canceled for the season. The only other winter sport, wrestling, has been suspended for the season on all levels.

Thomas added that in fact all middle sports are now officially suspended for this school year. Baseball could be a possible exception since the Renfroe Middle School baseball teams play out of Medlock Park and are coached by parents, so they are technically not part of the CSD Athletics Department. Those baseball teams are dependent on whether Medlock opens its fields (they’ve been closed all fall) or finds an alternative site (practice normally begins in January).