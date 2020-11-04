Decatur schools limit 2020-21 basketball season to just varsity competition

After a late start and truncated schedules for its fall sports teams(along with the cancellation of volleyball), City Schools of Decatur is looking at even more drastic cuts in winter sports due to COVID-19.
Rodney Thomas, the district’s Athletics and Activities Director, told the AJC that boys and girls basketball, which begin practice Monday (Nov. 2) will only compete on the varsity level. All junior varsity, ninth grade and middle school hoops are canceled for the season. The only other winter sport, wrestling, has been suspended for the season on all levels.
Thomas added that in fact all middle sports are now officially suspended for this school year. Baseball could be a possible exception since the Renfroe Middle School baseball teams play out of Medlock Park and are coached by parents, so they are technically not part of the CSD Athletics Department. Those baseball teams are dependent on whether Medlock opens its fields (they’ve been closed all fall) or finds an alternative site (practice normally begins in January).
Thomas said the district hasn’t yet ruled out opening up all junior varsity sports in the spring (including baseball), thus creating potential roster slots for those eighth graders skilled enough to play at that level.
Both basketball teams, who typically play a 25-game regular season, will now play only 16 games including eight home games. CSD won’t allow either team to play in holiday tournaments, where venues have several teams sharing the same lockers. Details for post season tournament play are currently unknown.
The first Decatur High basketball game is Dec. 4 and the first home game is Dec. 11. Thomas said it’s currently uncertain how many or if any fans will be allowed to attend.
Thomas said that to date no Decatur High athlete as tested positive for COVID-19.