Construction on Legacy Park’s track and field expected late this year

Decatur officials welcome interested community members to provide their input at review opportunities about the new track and field at Legacy Park.
Those meetings are planned for Truckin’ Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. May 16 and 6-8 p.m. June 13 in Hawkins Dining Hall at the rear of the Legacy Park Administration Building, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Breedlove Land Planning of Atlanta will lead the planning and design effort for the track and field.
The new track and field was identified as a community priority in the 2018 Legacy Park master plan at DecaturNext.com/timeline/legacy-park-master-plan.
Planned improvements include a new competition track-and-field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, field house or comparable improvements to the existing gym and stormwater management.
Funding for the track and field will be provided by the city of Decatur and the Decatur Board of Education.
Barring unforeseen conditions, the project should be ready for construction by the end of this year.
Information about this project will be available at DecaturLegacyPark.com/track-and-field-design-process.
Comments can be emailed to hugh.saxon@decaturga.com.
