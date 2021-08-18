Chamblee gives updates on city hall construction

The city of Chamblee issued $17 million in Revenue Bonds through the Urban Redevelopment Agency in March 2021 to fund the design and construction of a new 27,000 square foot city hall facility, inclusive of office space, city council chambers, and a community room, as well as an outdoor plaza, according to a press release.
The city partnered with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc. for the design and Reeves Young as Construction Manager at Risk. The project broke ground on March 31 with a scheduled completion date of July 2022.
The project includes the demolition of the former Chamblee Civic Center and Chamblee Police Department. The site of the former Chamblee Police Department will now be the site of the new city hall, and the former Civic Center will be converted into a surface parking lot adjacent to the new building.
This comes on the heals of a socially distant Ribbon Cutting for the city’s Public Safety Building. Officials and a small number of attendees gathered on Friday, March 19 to celebrate the development.
The 50,000-square-foot public safety building and 17-acre public park land was purchased in late November 2017. Located at 4445 Buford Highway, the building houses the Chamblee Police Department, Municipal Court operations and a publicly accessible 2,700-square-foot Community Room.
Information: chambleega.com