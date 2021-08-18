Chamblee gives updates on city hall construction

The city partnered with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc. for the design and Reeves Young as Construction Manager at Risk. The project broke ground on March 31 with a scheduled completion date of July 2022.

The project includes the demolition of the former Chamblee Civic Center and Chamblee Police Department. The site of the former Chamblee Police Department will now be the site of the new city hall, and the former Civic Center will be converted into a surface parking lot adjacent to the new building.