Brookhaven’s ‘Holiday on the Town’ is Dec. 7

All in one DeKalb town, both Hanukkah and Christmas will be celebrated during early December, with Menorah and Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.

In addition, there will be visits with Santa, live reindeer, character meet-and-greets, a performance from a local dance studio, music performances from local schools, a holiday craft, a DJ, merchant specials and a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Town Brookhaven, 4330 Peachtree Road NE, will be the host of “Holiday on the Town” from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7.