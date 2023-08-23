Brookhaven opens public safety building

A new public safety building was opened recently by Brookhaven city officials to house the municipal court, police department and emergency management on the Peachtree Creek Greenway, 1793 Briarwood Road, Brookhaven.

Built on 19 acres, the $15 million public safety building is the city’s biggest capital project to date and first building construction, according to City Manager Christian Sigman.

Funding came from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that was approved by voters in November 2017.

With room for 168 parking spaces, the new building is 33,000 square feet, with a full-building generator and high-efficiency glass windows.

Georgia Power electric-vehicle charging stations are available for public use.

The city’s first fully functional Emergency Operations Center is housed in the building.

Due to previously scheduled Municipal Court dates in the existing location at 2665 Buford Highway, full utilization for Municipal Court is expected by Sept. 30, according to Senior Municipal Court Judge Laura Stevenson.

More information can be seen, including a slide show of the new building’s features, at tinyurl.com/vf3tfjnc.