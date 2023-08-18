Brookhaven hosts Food Truck Roundups through October

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
35 minutes ago
Food Truck Roundups continue 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25 at Blackburn Park, 3501 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

With free admission, the events include live music, food trucks and children’s activities.

Bring chairs and blankets.

Blackburn Park covers 50 acres in the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation system.

Various fields, playgrounds, tennis courts and walking trails can be found at this park.

Blackburn Park is home to the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, Food Truck Wednesdays in the summer and Light Up Brookhaven in the winter.

Find more details at ExploreBrookhaven.com/directory/blackburn-park.

Carolyn Cunningham
