Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is March 25-26

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25 and 26 at Blackburn Park, 3501 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, also the site at 8 a.m. March 18 of the festival’s 5K.

With all proceeds going to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the race is a qualifier for this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

Since online registration is closed for the March 18 race, late registration will open at 7 a.m. March 18 at the park on a first-come, first-serve basis and not guaranteed.

Among the March 25-26 attractions will be live entertainment, Splash Artists Market of more than 100 local and regional artisans, a Kidz Zone, Pet World, Classic Car Show and food trucks.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said, “Thanks to our partnership with Live Nation, we continue to host one of the best festivals in the Southeast right here in Brookhaven.”

HANSON on March 26 and Band of Horses on March 25 will be the headliners.

Other March 25 performers will be Don McLean, Deep Blue Something and Eliot Bronson.

More March 26 entertainers will be The Fray, All-4-One, Lissie and Little Hopes.

Concerts, admission, parking and the car/truck show registration are free.

Register for the car/truck show at c5carshows.com.

Find more details at facebook.com/BrookCherryFest.

