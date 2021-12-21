BREAKING: 6th family member dies days after DeKalb house fire

Caption Bonner Ziglor (left) and his brother Bernard talk to the media in front of their grandmother's Decatur home where a fire claimed the lives of five of their family members. Their grandmother later died. Credit: Phil Skinner Caption Bonner Ziglor (left) and his brother Bernard talk to the media in front of their grandmother's Decatur home where a fire claimed the lives of five of their family members. Their grandmother later died. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. According to a DeKalb fire spokesman, the first crews to arrive in the neighborhood off Glenwood Road did not know there were people trapped by the flames. The home was nearly fully engulfed, and they had to act fast.

Firefighters used a vent-enter-search strategy to quickly perform a preliminary search as other crew members established a water supply, fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Ultimately, they were unable to save everyone.

Lay was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died Tuesday morning, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death comes as her family prepares to lay the five others to rest. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at the Gregory B. Levett and Sons chapel on Flat Shoals Parkway.

They will be buried Thursday following a noon funeral at Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Columbia Drive.

Daniels said Tuesday investigators were unable to determine what started the fire, and it was not clear if the home had a working smoke detector. Last week, teams of firefighters went door to door to install detectors in neighboring homes.

Investigators do not believe the fire was criminal in nature, Daniels said.

DeKalb fire Chief Darnell Fullum said the fire was the 29th his crews had worked this month. Since then, crews have responded to five more working fires.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.