1 dead in Gwinnett house fire that also killed 3 dogs, injured cat

One person and three dogs were killed in a Gwinnett County house fire that also injured a cat Tuesday evening, officials said.
Gwinnett fire crews got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a home going up in flames in the 4200 block of Round Stone Trail. The house is in the Stoney Ridge subdivision, about six miles south of Snellville.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
One adult, whose name has not been released, was inside the home at the time of the fire and was rushed to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, where the person was pronounced dead, fire department spokesperson Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a statement.
According to officials, firefighters found heavy flames coming from the split-level home when they arrived. They spoke with neighbors, who told them someone was still inside.
“Fire crews immediately deployed multiple fire hoses to attack the flames and begin searching for victims,” McGiboney said. But while firefighters tried to get inside through an upper-level window, the roof collapsed, and crews had to withdraw.
Once the flames were under control, crews reentered and found the person in critical condition. They also found three dogs that had already died, McGiboney said.
A cat also suffered from smoke inhalation. Medical crews treated the animal with supplemental oxygen and released it to Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement to take to a veterinary hospital.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Wednesday morning. No other details have been released.
