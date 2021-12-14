ajc logo
BREAKING: 2 children among 5 killed in DeKalb house fire

Two children were among five killed in the fire on Janet Lane, according to Channel 2 Action News.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Five people, including two children, were killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that 10 people were inside the home on Janet Lane when fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Five people were killed, three were injured and two escaped without injuries, the news station reported.

The names and ages of the victims were not released.

A single fire crew remains at the scene Tuesday in a neighborhood off Glenwood Road. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The cause of the fire on Janet Lane remains under investigation.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

