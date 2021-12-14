BREAKING: 2 children among 5 killed in DeKalb house fire

Five people, including two children, were killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that 10 people were inside the home on Janet Lane when fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Five people were killed, three were injured and two escaped without injuries, the news station reported.
The names and ages of the victims were not released.
A single fire crew remains at the scene Tuesday in a neighborhood off Glenwood Road. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
