Avondale Estates to create community eco-arts greenspace

The space will serve as an outdoor community hub, where people can gather for movie nights and art shows, grab a beer from one of the nearby breweries, and enjoy it around the fire-pit with friends, or do yoga on the green.

Also the site of the firm’s headquarters, the space will leverage Shades of Green permaculture design to create a regenerative landscape, from growing fruit and collecting rain water to supporting pollinator habitats like meadows. The regenerative landscape designed by Shades of Green taps into the land’s natural resources and provides for the community. Rather than condos or new developments, the eco-arts greenspace will grow fruit trees, herb and vegetable gardens plus blueberries, strawberries and blackberries for the community. Cisterns will collect rain from the huge adjacent buildings and overflow into rain gardens that will support the landscape including a meadow providing valuable food for threatened pollinators.