ajc logo
X

Avondale Estates to create community eco-arts greenspace

This is an artist's rendering of a new eco-arts greenspace to be construction in the Avondale Estate’s Rail Arts District into an outdoor community hub. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
This is an artist's rendering of a new eco-arts greenspace to be construction in the Avondale Estate’s Rail Arts District into an outdoor community hub. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Shades of Green, an Atlanta-based permaculture firm, recently announced its collaboration with Globe Studios to transform a block in Avondale Estate’s Rail Arts District into a community eco-arts greenspace, according to a press release.

The space will serve as an outdoor community hub, where people can gather for movie nights and art shows, grab a beer from one of the nearby breweries, and enjoy it around the fire-pit with friends, or do yoga on the green.

Also the site of the firm’s headquarters, the space will leverage Shades of Green permaculture design to create a regenerative landscape, from growing fruit and collecting rain water to supporting pollinator habitats like meadows. The regenerative landscape designed by Shades of Green taps into the land’s natural resources and provides for the community. Rather than condos or new developments, the eco-arts greenspace will grow fruit trees, herb and vegetable gardens plus blueberries, strawberries and blackberries for the community. Cisterns will collect rain from the huge adjacent buildings and overflow into rain gardens that will support the landscape including a meadow providing valuable food for threatened pollinators.

“Commercial land owners in rapidly developing areas have a responsibility to the community and to the planet, and it goes further than the bottom line or any potential profit,” said Brandy Hall, Founder and Managing Director, Shades of Green. “These spaces are vital to the long-term health of our communities and ecosystems, and we feel a responsibility to make a positive impact. That’s why we’re honored to work alongside Globe Studios to help facilitate that in some way… and we can’t wait to welcome the community in and enjoy the space together!”

With the design phase complete, install has begun as a grassroots community effort, in the same vein as the space itself, and will continue to evolve over the next couple of years. As a community space, it is important to engage citizen gardeners and use the greenspace as a teaching tool, so Shades of Green and Globe Studios will host volunteer efforts to bring the space to life.

In Other News
1
Brookhaven launching its first restaurant week in August
2
DeKalb County announces Back-to-School food distribution
3
Former cop sues Chamblee, says he was fired because he’s white
4
Decatur makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees
5
Volunteer coordinators needed for Avondale Estates citywide yard sale
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top