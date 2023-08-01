BreakingNews
New school year begins for several hundred thousand students across metro Atlanta

Avondale Estates hosts National Night Out on Aug. 1

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
National Night Out will be sponsored by the Avondale Estates Police Department from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Town Green to kick off the start of a new school year with food and games.

For this 40th anniversary of National Night Out, this annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie “to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the NNO website.

NNO is celebrated across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide usually on the first Tuesday in August.

More details can be found at natw.org/about.

