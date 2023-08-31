Avondale Estates concerts begin on Sept. 10

The Weekend Wind Down concert series returns to Avondale Estates in the Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, on the second Sundays in September, October and November.
Concert lineup is:
- Sept. 10: 5-8 p.m. COT Band will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a musical fusion of Caribbean rhythms, including elements of funk, pop and Brazilian beats. ziavino.com.
- Oct. 8: 5-8 p.m. Gurufish at GuruFish.com.
- Nov. 12: 5-8 p.m. Funk Cake will bring News Orleans brass at FunkCake.com.
Music will begin an hour after the event’s start time.
Find more details at AvondaleEstates.org or facebook.com/ExploreAvondaleGa.
