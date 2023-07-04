Avondale Estates celebrates the 4th of July

Independence Day will be celebrated today in Avondale Estates, with a parade and fireworks.

Rain or shine, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Clarendon Avenue and will travel on Clarendon Avenue to South Avondale Road.

More than 40 colorful units will participate, including Lightning McQueen, Toy Story Pizza Planet truck, American Legion 66, Seed and Feed Marching Abominables, Stilt Walker and Avondale Elementary School.

Open to the city’s residents of all ages, the Patriotic Brigade will lead the parade, with their wagons, scooters, strollers and bicycles decorated to show off their patriotic spirit.

By 9:30 a.m., residents should meet on the front lawn of the DeKalb School of the Arts, 1192 Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates to be marshaled into the parade.

Since parking will be limited, consider walking, biking and alternate modes of transportation.

Some street closures will be in place for safety reasons, including Oak Street starting at Washington.

While the Town Green will be open for the public to enjoy throughout the day on July 4, no personal belongings may be left at the park unattended, and other restrictions are posted at bit.ly/3JuhKA7.

Bring your blankets and chairs to the Town Green to enjoy games, food, activities and music for the entire family.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. from the following vendors and more: Scout Troop 6, Taylor’d BBQ, Kona Ice and Banjo Coffee.

Fireworks will be launched from north of the Town Green to conclude the evening by 10 p.m.