Applications open for DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
55 minutes ago

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is calling for applications for Fresh on DeK stops for 2024.

The applications will be open to Jan. 26 for the DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market.

Communities, businesses or organizations can apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop.

The proposed location must be in a food desert and must be able to provide a liaison to organize the site.

Each week the market visits areas around the county, beginning in the spring and running 16 weeks.

To apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop, visit freshondek.com and click “Fresh on DeK 2024 Season Information” or use the following link at tinyurl.com/m9798nvv.

