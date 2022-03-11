4 candidates qualify for special election to replace Stonecrest mayor

Cobble, who just won reelection to her District 3 council seat last November, resigned her seat this week after she qualified. City leaders will have to announce a special election to fill the rest of her term.

The city charter limits its mayor and councilmembers to two consecutive, four-year terms. This means whoever wins — unless they are a current councilmember — can run again in 2024 and 2028 if they choose.

Until a new mayor is elected, the mayor’s responsibilities will be handled by the mayor pro tem. Those duties include acting as the figurehead of the city and appointing members to boards and committees. The mayor votes only in the event of a tie — a rarity for a five-member City Council.

For polling location information, visit your My Voter page at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.ga.gov.