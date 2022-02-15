Stonecrest sets May election date to replace mayor after guilty fraud plea

Residents will soon get a chance to elect a new mayor in Stonecrest.
The city will hold a special election on May 24 to fill the rest of the mayor’s term after the office was vacated by Jason Lary in January. Lary resigned a day before he pleaded guilty to concocting a fraud scheme to steal more than $650,000 in federal pandemic relief funds.
The City Council voted Monday to set the election date, determine qualifying information and formally ask ask the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections to run the election.
Since Lary’s term was set to expire at the end of 2023, the city charter requires a special election to fill his post. The qualification period will take place roughly a month before the election date, and it must end 25 days before the election takes place. Candidates must pay a $600 qualifying fee.
The last day Stonecrest residents can register to vote in time for the special election is April 25. City leaders have not chosen a specific location for the special election to be held. That decision will be made at a later date.
Until a new mayor is elected, the mayor’s responsibilities will be handled by the mayor pro tem. Those duties include acting as the figurehead of the city and appointing members to boards and committees. The mayor only votes in the event of a tie — a rarity for a five-member City Council.
At least two candidates have publicly said they’ll run to be the city’s next mayor. District 3 Councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble announced last week she will resign her post once she qualifies to run for mayor, and former District 5 councilwoman Diane Adoma told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she will run as well. Cobble’s term is set to expire in 2026, so another special election will be necessary.
If the special election for the mayor’s seat requires a runoff election, it will take place June 21.
