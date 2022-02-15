Stonecrest sets May election date to replace mayor after guilty fraud plea

Until a new mayor is elected, the mayor’s responsibilities will be handled by the mayor pro tem. Those duties include acting as the figurehead of the city and appointing members to boards and committees. The mayor only votes in the event of a tie — a rarity for a five-member City Council.

At least two candidates have publicly said they’ll run to be the city’s next mayor. District 3 Councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble announced last week she will resign her post once she qualifies to run for mayor, and former District 5 councilwoman Diane Adoma told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she will run as well. Cobble’s term is set to expire in 2026, so another special election will be necessary.

If the special election for the mayor’s seat requires a runoff election, it will take place June 21.