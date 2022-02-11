Stonecrest councilwoman among candidates running to replace disgraced mayor

Adoma launched her campaign website and said a formal press announcement for her candidacy will be released later Friday.

Lary’s term was set to expire at the end of 2023, requiring a special election to fill his post. He resigned in early January — a day before he accepted a plea deal in federal court for concocting a scheme to steal more than $650,000. The 59-year-old’s sentencing will be held May 2, and he faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.

The City Council passed on a March election date and will decide between May 24 or Nov. 8 to hold the special election. The council has not indicated which date they prefer.

Since Cobble is a sitting councilmember, she said she’d resign once qualifications take place, meaning a special election to fill the rest of her term is also on the horizon. She told the AJC she doesn’t believe both special elections can take place on the same ballot. She won reelection this past November, so her term expires in 2026.

By stepping down, she’ll give up her ability to regularly vote during meetings. A charter change last year stripped the mayor of voting privileges except during a tie, which is a rare occurrence on a five-member council. Adoma left her council seat in 2019 to unsuccessfully run against Lary for mayor.

Until a new mayor is elected, the mayor’s responsibilities will be handled by the mayor pro tem. Those duties include acting as the figurehead of the city and appointing members to boards and committees.

The council has to choose an election date, set a qualifying period for candidates — which must end 25 days before the election date — and set a fee amount for candidates to apply. The council will then contact the DeKalb County elections director to formally announce the election date and qualifying information.