DEVELOPING: Former Stonecrest mayor’s accomplice to appear in federal court

Boone was the company’s bookkeeper and wrote multiple checks to disburse the funds, records show. She’s the wife of Clarence Boone, the city’s former economic development director who was fired as a result of investigations in the city’s relief program.

In Lary’s guilty plea, he admitted to making sure that Boone was hired as Municipal Resource Partner’s bookkeeper.

Small businesses that applied for financial relief were asked on an application form if they’d be willing to give 25% of the grant to one of three companies to market their business. Those companies were all connected to Lary.

The FBI and prosecutors found that $108,000 of relief funds were used to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront home owned by Lary, while another $7,600 was used to pay college tuition and rent for Boone’s son.

Explore Stonecrest passes on March election date to replace mayor after guilty fraud plea

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.