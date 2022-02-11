DEVELOPING: Former Stonecrest mayor’s accomplice to appear in federal court

A bookkeeper and spouse of a former Stonecrest official will appear in federal court Friday afternoon to likely plead guilty to participating in the same fraud scheme that brought down the city’s founding mayor.
Lania Boone, 60, faces a conspiracy charge for her alleged role in a scheme to steal more than $650,000 in federal pandemic relief funds. She previously pleaded not guilty but has a change of plea hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Her attorney, Deana Timberlake-Wiley, declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the hearing.
Boone’s case matches the legal process used by Jason Lary, the founding mayor of Stonecrest. He resigned his post on Jan. 4 and accepted a plea deal the next day for concocting the scheme. His sentencing is scheduled for May 2, and he faces up to 35 years in prison.
Stonecrest received $6.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and the two are accused of taking some of the funds for themselves. Lary allegedly had the city improperly enter into a contract with a recently founded nonprofit, Municipal Resource Partners Corporation, to distribute the city’s funds as a way to siphon money toward himself and cohorts.
Boone was the company’s bookkeeper and wrote multiple checks to disburse the funds, records show. She’s the wife of Clarence Boone, the city’s former economic development director who was fired as a result of investigations in the city’s relief program.
In Lary’s guilty plea, he admitted to making sure that Boone was hired as Municipal Resource Partner’s bookkeeper.
Small businesses that applied for financial relief were asked on an application form if they’d be willing to give 25% of the grant to one of three companies to market their business. Those companies were all connected to Lary.
The FBI and prosecutors found that $108,000 of relief funds were used to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront home owned by Lary, while another $7,600 was used to pay college tuition and rent for Boone’s son.
