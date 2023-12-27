Communities, businesses or organizations can apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop.

The proposed location must be in a food desert and must be able to provide a liaison to organize the site.

Each week the market visits areas around the county, beginning in the spring and running 16 weeks.

To apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop, visit freshondek.com and click “Fresh on DeK 2024 Season Information” or use the following link at tinyurl.com/m9798nvv.

- CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC

AVONDALE ESTATES

City earns strong credit ratings

A DeKalb County city has received top credit marks from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

The ratings were earned by Avondale Estates for the city’s anticipated $8.4 million Urban Redevelopment Agency Revenue Bonds Series 2023 to pay for the construction costs associated with the city’s Town Green and Market Pavilion.

Moody’s has assigned the city an initial Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax rating.

Standard & Poor’s has assigned the city an initial rating of AA+ with a stable outlook.

Both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s cited the city’s strong economic outlook, sound budget management and financial policies among the reasons for these prestigious ratings, according to a city statement.

More details can be found at AvondaleEstates.org.

- CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC

CHAMBLEE

St. Vincent de Paul assists more people in need during its 120th year

A Chamblee-based nonprofit is showing positive increases in helping low-income families achieve and maintain self-sufficiency while avoiding evictions.

During its 120th year, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia increased the number of families housed from motels to homes by 259% and the number of home visits by 30%.

Executive Director Mike Mies and Council President Denise Fisher said the nonprofit served 191,638 neighbors in need - up 25% from the previous year.

Direct aid provided is up 19% while total food recovered and distributed is up 20%.

Prescriptions filled are up 38%, and volunteer hours served are up 10%.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia also is one of the partners with Clark.com, Walmart and the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services to make it possible for at least one gift to be given on Christmas day to each of the more than 8,800 children in Georgia’s foster care system.

Clark’s Christmas Kids was started 33 years ago by Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB.

Find more details at SVdPGeorgia.org/donate and facebook.com/SVdPGeorgia.

- CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC