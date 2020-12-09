Crime Victims Advocacy Council supports victims

Who’s helping?

The Crime Victims Advocacy Council (CVAC)

Services: CVAC offers free services such as support groups, events, assistance navigating the justice system and a 24-hour hotline to victims of all types of crime from any Georgia county or other state.

Where to donate: CVAC has a permanent GoFundMe charitable donation site, and their fundraising goal for before April 25, at the end of National Crime Victims Rights Week, is $75,000. A check can be made out to CVAC and mailed to 3101 Paces Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30339 or donations can be made online at gf.me/u/y93b9.

How to get help: If you need any kind of help for a victim of any crime, anywhere, for information, resources and referrals, contact CVAC 24 hours a day at 770-333-9254.

