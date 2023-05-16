X

Workforce development will be May 18 topic at Riverside EpiCenter

Credit: Riverside EpiCenter

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

“Creative Strategies to Fill Workforce Gaps” will be discussed 5-8 p.m. May 18 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

The free Gateway to Atlanta B2B Social will focus on neighbor businesses in South Cobb, Lithia Springs and South/West Fulton.

They can hear from experts in the field of workforce development who will share their insights and best practices for filling staffing gaps.

Participants also will have the opportunity to network with other professionals and learn from their experiences.

Among the topics to be covered will be:

  • Creative strategies for attracting and retaining talent.
  • Best practices for recruiting diverse candidates.
  • How to develop a strong employer brand.
  • The role of technology in workforce development.

Register for the event by May 18 at riversideepicenter.com/gatewaytoatlanta.

