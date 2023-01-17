Smyrna’s indoor pool may be closed until March

Smyrna’s Aline Wolfe Center and Therapy Pool may be closed until March to repair the extensive damage caused by frozen water pipes during late December’s prolonged hard freeze.
Until then, all Wolfe Center fitness classes will take place at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle – accessed by Powder Springs Street and the back entrance of the community center.
Wolfe Center staff also will be scheduling senior social activities at the community center and remaining in communication with Wolfe Center and Therapy Pool members/customers.
Updated schedules will be emailed to all members as they are completed.
The Wolfe Center front desk staff are working out of the community center and may be reached at 770-431–2842.
Learn more at facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGA.
About the Author