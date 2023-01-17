ajc logo
X

Smyrna’s indoor pool may be closed until March

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Smyrna’s Aline Wolfe Center and Therapy Pool may be closed until March to repair the extensive damage caused by frozen water pipes during late December’s prolonged hard freeze.

Until then, all Wolfe Center fitness classes will take place at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle – accessed by Powder Springs Street and the back entrance of the community center.

Wolfe Center staff also will be scheduling senior social activities at the community center and remaining in communication with Wolfe Center and Therapy Pool members/customers.

Updated schedules will be emailed to all members as they are completed.

The Wolfe Center front desk staff are working out of the community center and may be reached at 770-431–2842.

Learn more at facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGA.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Loeffler report says ground game, voting law key to GOP wins
9h ago

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Georgia legislator fined for campaigning when he gave water to voters
6h ago

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Georgia legislator fined for campaigning when he gave water to voters
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Atlanta mayor tries to ease training center protest fears
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb seniors may be eligible for financial medical help
Cobb officials seek responses to various surveys
Marietta opens registration for Mid-Winter Break Camp
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
9h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top