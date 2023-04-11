Smyrna Jonquil City Jog is April 15

Smyrna’s Jonquil City Jog will begin at 7 a.m. April 15, with registration, then the 5K at 8 a.m., the 1-mile run at 9 a.m. followed by the Tot Trot.
The race will start and finish in front of Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King St. SE.
Fees are free for the 1K Fun Run and the Tot Trot with no T-shirts.
Otherwise, costs are $40 for a virtual 5K runner, $35 for a 5K timed run, $30 for a 5K untimed walk/run and $15 for the 1K Fun Run or the Tot Trot.
Proceeds will benefit the Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc. and Support Smyrna.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial and community support to Campbell High School.
Throughout the pandemic, Support Smyrna was able to help feed hundreds of Smyrna families in need.
Support Smyrna is expanding its mission within the Smyrna community to help veterans, senior citizens, students and others in need.
Register at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Smyrna/JonquilCityJog5K.
