Smyrna Jonquil City Jog is April 15

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial and community support to Campbell High School.

Throughout the pandemic, Support Smyrna was able to help feed hundreds of Smyrna families in need.

Support Smyrna is expanding its mission within the Smyrna community to help veterans, senior citizens, students and others in need.

Register at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Smyrna/JonquilCityJog5K.