Smyrna Garden Tour is May 6

Credit: City of Smyrna

Credit: City of Smyrna

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Smyrna Garden Tour and Plant Sale are coming up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna.

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is hosting the self-guided Garden Tour of five of the city’s private gardens.

Ticketholders also may enjoy refreshments at the Tea Room and shop at the Plant Sale, which will be open to the public at the Taylor-Brawner House.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

Visit KeepSmyrnaBeautiful.com/garden-tour.

