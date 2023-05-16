Smyrna Food Truck Tuesdays are at Taylor-Brawner Park

Smyrna Food Truck Tuesdays are available 5-9 p.m. each Tuesday through Sept. 26 - except on July 4 and Sept. 5 - at Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.
Among the offerings will be quality mobile gourmet trucks and live music.
Follow parking directions from the police officers and remember to park legally.
The food trucks will gather in the lower parking spaces next to the playground and mini-amphitheater at the park.
Check the city’s social media pages at Facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGa or Instagram.com/CityofSmyrnaGa for weekly updates and a list of scheduled trucks.
For people who generally visit the play area or park in that section on Tuesdays, remember that parking will end the evening before the event to allow for safe, swift setup of the trucks on Tuesday.
If they are able, Smyrna residents are encouraged to walk or bike to Food Truck Tuesdays.
More details can be found at bit.ly/3LWhAD8.
