Powder Springs wins parks agency of year

The parks, recreation and cultural affairs department of a Cobb County city has been named the state’s best for its population category of under 20,000 for this year.

Powder Springs officials received the award recently from the Georgia Recreation and Park Association.

The department of six employees — four full-time and two part-time — manages 47 acres of park space as well as the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, the multipurpose Ford Center Reception Hall and the Seven Springs Museum at the Bodiford House, according to a city news release.